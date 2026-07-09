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50 Cent reacts as his Diddy documentary earns 3 Emmy nominations

Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent executive produced the Netflix doc, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' in 2025

By
Web Desk
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Published July 09, 2026

Sean Diddy Combs prison release date has been moved up several times
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date has been moved up several times

50 Cent’s Netflix documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs has earned three Emmy nods.

Born Curtis Jackson, the Grammy-winning rapper celebrated on Instagram after Sean Combs: The Reckoning — which he executive produced — picked up three nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards set to take place on September 14.

“Everybody had something to say when I announced it,” Fiddy wrote. “Now the Emmys got something to say too. [crying laughing emoji] 3 Emmy nominations for Sean Combs: The Reckoning. You can't argue with the work.”

Instagram / 50Cent
Instagram / 50Cent

The four-part docuseries, which was released in December 2025, was recognised in the following Emmy categories according to the July 8th announcement: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Directed by Alex Stapleton and produced through G-Unit Film & Television, the series explored Combs’ life, career and the criminal allegations against the music mogul. It featured interviews with his accusers, former collaborators, a childhood friend and, for the first time, two jurors involved in his 2025 federal trial.

The documentary also examined Combs’ alleged influence on gang rivalries and included Duane “Keffe D” Davis discussing the murder of Tupac Shakur.

The Emmy recognition comes as Combs remains in federal prison in New Jersey following his 2025 conviction. His projected release date has been moved up several times, and is now set for February 28, 2028. 

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