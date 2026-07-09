Tom Hardy's 'MobLand' makes major season 2 announcement

The actor was rumoured to have been removed from the show

Tom Hardy's MobLand is now ready for another action packed season and fans finally know when it will return.

Paramount+ has released the first teaser for Season 2 and confirmed that the popular crime drama will be back on September 18.

Tom is returning as fixer Harry Da Souza, putting end rumours which has been going on for months now about if he would stay with the series.

The new season starts after the shocking ending of Season 1 where the Harrigan family's crime empire is falling apart as enemies move closer and trust starts to disappear.

Harry is left trying to stop everything from turning into a full scale gang war.

The teaser opens with Harry saying, "The last 24 hours haven't exactly gone my way," before showing fights, betrayals and dangerous moments.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are both returning as Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

Some familiar cast members are also back while Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond have now became series regulars.

The announcement, however, came after reports claimed that Tom had disagreements with producers and showrunner Jez Butterworth during production.

Those rumours sparked massive buzz that he could leave the series. Moreover, Variety recently reported that Tom is expected to return if the show gets a third season.

For the unversed, MobLand became one of Paramount+'s biggest hits.