Monday Dec 26 2022
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Pan Nalin, director of India’s official Oscars entry Chello Show, shared his feelings about his film finally being shortlisted in The Best International Films category and said that he feels India is very hard on films that don't cast any stars, studios or streamers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pan said, "We rejoiced when India announced Last Film Show as the entry to the 95th Oscars. Voting members of The Academy have given their validation by officially shortlisting the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) in The Best International Films; it is indeed a massive milestone in the history of Indian Cinema. After all, we have broken a two-decade-long jinx!.”

He added, "India can be very hard on movies which are without any stars, studios or streamers. The exhibition sector always underestimates Indian audiences, and the year 2022 has been big proof of that."

Chello Show was released in theatres on October 14; however, the film premiered at the 2021 edition of the New York-set Tribeca Film Festival.

