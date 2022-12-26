 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Mike Tindall, husband of Prince Harry's cousin Zara, skipped questions about the Duke of Sussex during the recent episode of his podcast.

The former rugby player discussed royal family's festive plans on his podcast "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby", which he co-hosts with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star was bombarded with questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries. He smartly dodged the fans who tried to engaged the athlete into controversial topic. He refused to answer questions about Harry and Meghan.

When asked by host Alex Payne if Christmas for the royals would be 'very different', Mike replied: 'Yeah, it probably will be. I don't really know, I'm quite looking forward to it. Obviously, there's a lot of change, there's lots of firsts.'

James Haskell then cheekily brought up the subject of Duke of Sussex and jokingly asked if the family would be playing 'pin the tail on Prince Harry' in his absence.

Refusing to answer the question, Mike remained stony-faced as James joked that the royals could place Harry's face on a pinata instead.

In response, Mike then said he hadn't missed his co-hosts 'diving around with where they go with stories' while he was in the I'm a Celeb jungle in Australia.

Zara and and his hubby Mike Tindall joined the royal family as they spent the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the first time since The Queen passed away in September.

