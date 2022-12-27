 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel

Pierre Edwards shared snaps of her Christmas celebration with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel.

On December 26, Perrie Edwards took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures of her Christmas well-spent with her 16.6 million Instagram followers.

According to Daily Mail, the Little Mix star showed her delicious Christmas Dinner and her little boy having dinner.

The happy couple gleefully posed with their baby boy, in front of the Christmas tree, in the first picture.

The singer captioned the post, "Christmas shenanigans! I hope everyone had a lovely Christmas," followed by a red heart emoji.

Perrie also captured memories with her polaroid camera, also sharing a selfie with her mother, who joined her for Christmas.

Check it out:

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel



More From Entertainment:

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style
Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical

Nicolas Cage wants to star in a musical
Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry

Mike Tindall appears confused over question about Prince Harry
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys Christmas Eve dinner with look-alike daughter
Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss shares cosy festive snap after sister Lottie makes big revelation

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrates first Christmas with son Vayu: Photos
Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham

Prince Louis steals spotlight even without creating any scene at Sandringham
Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look
Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars

Chello Show director Pan Nalin feels India is 'hard' on films that don't feature stars
Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood

Donna Mills reveals Burt Reynolds recommended her to Clint Eastwood