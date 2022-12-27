 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Web Desk

Sajjad Ali reminisces his 26 years old song after listening to a new film song: See video

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Sajjad Ali released Ab Ke Hum Bichare in 1996
Sajjad Ali released 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' in 1996

Pakistan’s most promising veteran singer Sajjad Ali reminisces his old song Ab Ke Hum Bichare released 26-years ago after listening to a new film song that has been released recently on YouTube.

Taking it to his Instagram account, he shared a video of himself singing his evergreen song that he released in 1996. He wrote: “After listening to a new movie’s song, it reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!!”

After watching this video clip, fans are speculating that the song sounds similar to that of Besharam Rung from Pathaan.

The song was part of the Sajjad’s album Moody that he released back in 1996. The album consisted of 10 melodious songs that were extremely hit among the people in the 90s. The main genre of this album was mainly pop and ghazal.

Other songs included in the album were: Abhi Mood Nahi Hai, Chal Jhooti, Jadoo, Ab Ke Hum Bichare, Jal Pari, Chief Saab, Mahiwal, Bulbul, Yaad to aati Hogi, Mehndi, and Daman Lagiyan Maula.

Sajjad Ali is one of the most prominent Pakistani singers who not only has a local fan base but also has a huge lot of fans internationally. Some of his latest hit songs are Raavi, Din Pareshan Hai, Lagaya Dil, Tum Naraz Ho, Har Zulm and many more. 

