Imran Khan enjoyed 'special facilitations' until November 24, says Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif said Tuesday that the party was happy when the establishment vowed to remain apolitical a year back, however, he claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had "special assistance" up until November 24.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that holding elections without decisions on cases against Imran, including foreign funding and Tosha Khana, would be unjust.

The federal minister said that the facilities provided to Imran are only available to some other leaders. He questioned whether anyone else would get bail without coming to the court like Imran.

Javed added that PTI cries foul when false cases against the PML-N leadership are closed. Still, he gets bail and relief in cases without even coming to court.

He added that the PML-N should be judged on their performance until 2017 and not on the basis of the country's situation today, adding that people are suffering due to "land mines" installed by the PTI government.

The PML-N leader questioned why PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was "sacrificed" to get Imran as the prime minister. He added that those responsible would have to admit their mistakes.

Latif said the forces behind the former prime minister's ouster would have to apologise to Nawaz and bring him back to the country. He added that the government is not running from elections, but fair and free polls require a level playing field.