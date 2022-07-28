Government not thinking of governor's rule in Punjab: Javed Latif

PML-N leader Javed Latif speaking during news conference. — Screengrab

No one has intention to impose governor's rule in Punjab, says Javed Latif.

Javed Latif expresses anger at party for not terminating Nawaz Sharif cases.

“After the 18th Amendment, it is difficult to impose governor's rule,” he adds.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Javed Latif said Wednesday the federal government had no intention of imposing governor’s rule in Punjab.

“After the 18th Amendment, it is difficult to impose governor's rule, therefore no one has the intention to impose it in Punjab,” he added.

The statement from PML-N senior leader Javed Latif regarding governor's rule in Punjab came during Geo News programme Capital Talk.

Speaking on Rana Sanaullah’s statement about governor's rule in Punjab, Latif said that his statement was in reaction to what was being said by the PTI leaders.

Earlier, speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Javed Latif expressed anger at the incumbent government for not taking action against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi.



“I have been saying during cabinet meetings that action be taken against the beneficiary of Bani Gala Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi,” said Javed Latif, asking if the government is unable to take action against them, why are they sitting in government?

“What is the good of being in the government if the party is unable to terminate Nawaz Sharif’s cases,” he said.



The PML-N leader said that they were not in favour of holding the reins of government since the first day.

Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

On Wednesday, the federal government had warned of imposing governor's rule in Punjab after the Supreme Court removed Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister and instated Imran Khan-backed Pervez Elahi to the top office.

"The summary to impose governor's rule is being drafted, and I — personally — have started work on it," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference.

The interior minister said if his entry into Punjab is banned, it might lead to the imposition of the governor's rule in Pakistan's most populated province — as PTI leaders had suggested prohibiting his entry in Punjab.