Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is all set to star in an upcoming horror film Scream VI, a ghostface poster is revealed in NYC.

Started off in 1996, the Scream series is directed by Wes Craven’s who introduced viewers to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with.

Craven then directed three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.

A recently shared trailer for Scream VI hints at the change in location, and reminded fans of another slasher movie on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

The new poster doesn’t feature any actual visuals from the movie, and is more of a commemorative piece. The poster’s tagline declared that “It’s Scream time in the city.”

A closer look at other interesting details of the poster revealed Times Square having every billboard displaying the face of the iconic ghostface killer.

A banner in the bottom left corner of the poster reads “Blackmore University,” a fictional school whose existence was discovered by fans who stumbled onto the film’s set some time ago.

"Wrongly Accused: The Musical", reads a banner in the bottom right corner of the new poster, perhaps teasing a new plot thread.

The movie is expected to release on March 10, 2023 and it is written by James Vanderbilt and Gary Busick.