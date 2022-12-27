 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega's starrer 'Scream VI' reveals ghostface poster

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is all set to star in an upcoming horror film Scream VI, a ghostface poster is revealed in NYC.

Started off in 1996, the Scream series is directed by Wes Craven’s who introduced viewers to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with.

Craven then directed three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.

A recently shared trailer for Scream VI hints at the change in location, and reminded fans of another slasher movie on Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

The new poster doesn’t feature any actual visuals from the movie, and is more of a commemorative piece. The poster’s tagline declared that “It’s Scream time in the city.”

A closer look at other interesting details of the poster revealed Times Square having every billboard displaying the face of the iconic ghostface killer.

A banner in the bottom left corner of the poster reads “Blackmore University,” a fictional school whose existence was discovered by fans who stumbled onto the film’s set some time ago.

"Wrongly Accused: The Musical", reads a banner in the bottom right corner of the new poster, perhaps teasing a new plot thread.

The movie is expected to release on March 10, 2023 and it is written by James Vanderbilt and Gary Busick.

