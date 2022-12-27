Three cops locked up for ‘killing’ youth in Karachi

Amir Hussain can be seen in this CCTV footage screengrab after policemen shot him dead in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — Screengrab/Reporter

Victim identified as Amir Hussain.

Incident takes place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Mother vows to get justice for deceased son.

KARACHI: Three cops were arrested Tuesday after they shot dead a youth in the port city for allegedly speeding away when signalled to stop, the police confirmed.

Two youths were riding a motorcycle when Shaheen Force officers asked them to stop in the vicinity of Sharea Faisal Police Station, but they did not adhere to their directions, Karachi East Deputy Inspector-General Muqaddas Haider said.

As a result, the cops chased them and entered a building near the Gulsitan-e-Jauhar's Jauhar Mor area, where they shot dead one of the young men, identified as Amir Hussain, as he was climbing stairs, the high-ranking police official said.

When the incident took place, people scrambled as uncertainty gripped the neighbourhood.

The three cops who shot the youth, Amir Hussain, in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — Photo by author

On the directions of the DIG, Senior Superintendent of Police (East) Abdul Raheem Sherazi along with other officials, investigated the shooting and reviewed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area.

Upon initial investigation, it came to light that the three cops — Shehreyar, Faisal and Nasir — involved in the incident were at fault, resultantly, they were put behind bars, the police official said.

Sherazi said that initial investigations showed that both the youth were not carrying weapons — as opposed to the claim of the cops — and they had a young girl with them on the bike, who, fortunately, remained safe.

He said that the authorities were contacting the victim's parents and a case has also been registered against the cops.

'Father of a three-month-old boy'

In conversation with Geo News, the deceased's mother said that her son had gone out to buy water and fruits for his father. She said Hussain was moving towards his residential flat from Aladin Park when the cops asked him to stop, but he didn't

"The police officers then came inside the flat and killed him. So if a person does not stop when asked to, will the police shoot them?" she asked.

The grieving mother, who said they belonged to the metropolis, urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the incident.



She said the son married a year-and-a-half back and had a son of three months. "Now what will happen to his wife and kid?" she wondered and vowed to get justice for her son.

Ahmed, the deceased's brother, said his father had suffered a paralysis attack two months back. "Hussain would come daily to meet our father."

When the incident took place, there was a 54-year-old man and a girl aged three with him on the bike.