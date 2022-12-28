Netflix unveils list of 2022's most-popular movies & shows

Netflix has revealed the complete official list of the 2022's most popular movies and series.



Here’s the list of Netflix most-popular English and non-English movies and series in 2022:

Most Popular 2022 English Language Movies on Netflix:

The Gray Man The Adam Project Purple Hearts Hustle The Tinder Swindler The Sea Beast Enola Holmes 2 Senior Year The Man From Toronto Day Shift

Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Movies on Netflix:

Troll All Quiet on the Western Front Black Crab Through My Window The Takedown Loving Adults Carter My Name is Vendetta Restless Furioza

Most Popular 2022 English Language Series on Netflix:

Stranger Things (Season 4) Wednesday (Season 1) DAHMER Bridgerton (Season 2) Inventing Anna Ozark (Season 4) The Watcher The Sandman The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) Virgin River (Season 4)

Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Series on Netflix: