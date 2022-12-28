Netflix unveils list of 2022's most-popular movies & shows 

Netflix has revealed the complete official list of the 2022's most popular movies and series.
Here’s the list of Netflix most-popular English and non-English movies and series in 2022:
Most Popular 2022 English Language Movies on Netflix:
- The Gray Man
- The Adam Project
- Purple Hearts
- Hustle
- The Tinder Swindler
- The Sea Beast
- Enola Holmes 2
- Senior Year
- The Man From Toronto
- Day Shift
Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Movies on Netflix:
- Troll
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Black Crab
- Through My Window
- The Takedown
- Loving Adults
- Carter
- My Name is Vendetta
- Restless
- Furioza
Most Popular 2022 English Language Series on Netflix:
- Stranger Things (Season 4)
- Wednesday (Season 1)
- DAHMER
- Bridgerton (Season 2)
- Inventing Anna
- Ozark (Season 4)
- The Watcher
- The Sandman
- The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)
- Virgin River (Season 4)
Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Series on Netflix:
- All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1)
- The Marked Heart (Season 1)
- Till Money Do Us Part (Season 1)
- Elite (Season 5)
- High Heat (Season 1)
- The Empress (Season 1)
- Business Proposal (Season 1)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1)
- Welcome to Eden (Season 1)