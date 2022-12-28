Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release

'Vikram Vedha' also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf

Film Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan is all set for its OTT release after entertaining people in cinemas.

The film will be released on OTT platforms Voot Select and Jio Cinema on January 9, 2023.

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller film directed by Pushkar-Gayathri. The film is a Hindi remake of a Tamil movie by the same name based on an Indian folk tale Baital Pachisi. This action venture is produced jointly by Jio Studios, Theme Studios, T-series, Friday Filmworks, YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Apart from Hrithik and Saif, the film also features prominent Indian actors including: Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Manuj Sharma, Govind Panday, Dev Chauhan, Yogita Bihani, Vijay Sanap, Bhushan Vikas, Varun Pande, Rati Shankar Tripathi and many more.

Vikram Vedha revolves around the tussle between a cop and a gangster. The film was made on a budget of INR 100 crore. It earned a decent amount of INR 135 crore at the box office. It received a 3.5/5 rating on Rotton Potatoes and 7.1/10 on IMDB, reports Newsnow.