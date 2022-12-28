 
Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently released comedy film Cirkus  failed to impress fans as the film crashed in the theaters.

The Rohit Shetty-directed film was released on December 23, and collected only INR 24 crore in four days, as reported by Zee News.

Ranveer plays a double role in the film for the first time and gathered ‘not so’ pleasant reviews from fans so far.

Some fans called the film ‘boring and unbearable’. Fans after watching the films in the theater shared their reviews on social media by calling it ‘outdated’.

The other staring cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.

