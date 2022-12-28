Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘show off their children’ with ‘signals of pride’

FileFootage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language as parents were recently analysed by an expert as the couple appeared as “hands-off parents” at a royal Christmas outing.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, with their three children, carried out the festive tradition of walking to St Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

Body language expert Judi James appeared convinced that the couple shows off a different parenting style as they gave more freedom to their kids during the outing.

Speaking with The Mirror, Judi said: “William and Kate showed off their children with the usual signals of pride and it was clear they are now becoming 'hands-off' parents as their children grow in confidence."

The expert also analysed that Kate and William’s firstborn Prince George ‘mirrored’ young Prince William who took the role of leadership.

“Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked towards the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father's hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis,” she said.

"One of the sweetest and most poignant body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and 'keeping-an-eye-on' monitor for his younger brother Louis.

"As the family reached the church William put a hand out to touch George's back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother,” the expert said.

Judi further told the outlet that George’s “gesture looked spontaneous, as though this is a role he is taking on a lot and, after the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart.”