Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry transformed into a ‘busted flush’

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for their docuseries and branded a ‘busted flush’.

Lady Colin Campbell made this revelation during an interview with Nana Akua.

According to a report by Express UK Lady C was quoted saying, “If they manage to stay together, it is a downward slide because the fact of the matter is the only thing they had to sell was the glamour of being royal.”

“They have deglamourised it entirely. No one finds being sullied by filth, and they're victims, and 'poor me' is not glamourous.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “Glamourous me is glamourous. I think they are a busted flush.”

