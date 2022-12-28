 
Rakul Preet Singh slays her look at a wedding, fans call her 'an angel'

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in film Thank God
Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most popular actresses of South Indian cinema, has made her audience in true meaning with her spectacular looks, roles, performance, and fashion sense.

Rakul never fails to impress her audience. Recently, she attended a winter wedding and as usual, she won the hearts of fans with her beautiful look that she opted for the evening.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Runway 34 actor posted a sun-kissed picture of her wearing a glamorous peach-coloured lehenga and choli with dupatta. She looked outstandingly ethereal. She captioned the picture: "Winter, Sun and wedding season!"

Fans felt mesmerized by her look and couldn’t stop gushing over it. One of the fans wrote: “so pretty”, while another wrote: “u r a most beautiful angel in the earth. U r looking hot n cute like an angel.”

Meanwhile, other fans commented on the photo with various emoticons mostly hearts.

The actress was last seen in film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The film didn’t impress audience much.

Rakul Preet Singh has films; Indian 2 and Chhatriwala in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.

