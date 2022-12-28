 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s refuses to admit ‘they got it wrong’ sometimes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast over her inability to ever admit there were moments ‘just maybe’ she got it wrong in the Royal Family, and not the other way around.

British columnist, Jan Moir issued these claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It read, “For the six long hours of this mordant docuseries, viewers have been swept along on a wave of Harry and Meghan’s ongoing anguish; a sugar rush of turbo-tantruming, cresting in a funk of sulk.”

“Yet I felt queasy rather than enlightened after watching it all, sickened by the sour gravy of their endless beefs. At no point can either of them summon the nerve or perception to venture a light touch, appreciate their marvellous good fortune or admit that maybe — just maybe! — there were moments when they got it wrong, too.”

Before concluding she also added, “Despite the pitiless nature of their bid for your pity, it is still not entirely clear why the couple fled the tyranny of royal privilege for the chicken coops of Montecito.”

More From Entertainment:

Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry

Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sold their and royal family's privacy in 2022?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sold their and royal family's privacy in 2022?
Whoopi Goldberg clarifies on Holocaust comments following criticism

Whoopi Goldberg clarifies on Holocaust comments following criticism
Queen Consort Camilla's new royal role will 'reduce over time'

Queen Consort Camilla's new royal role will 'reduce over time'
Victoria Beckham shows admiration for David Beckham’s brand rather than him

Victoria Beckham shows admiration for David Beckham’s brand rather than him
Usher pens a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother: ‘my prayer warrior’

Usher pens a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother: ‘my prayer warrior’
Kate, William prefer ‘Middleton model’ for their children’s upbringing

Kate, William prefer ‘Middleton model’ for their children’s upbringing
Prince William ‘not scared’ of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

Prince William ‘not scared’ of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'likely' to bring out 'worst qualities in one another'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'likely' to bring out 'worst qualities in one another'
Drake gives a warm hug to son Adonis during NBA game

Drake gives a warm hug to son Adonis during NBA game
Kim Kardashian open to idea of marriage after Kanye West divorce: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’

Kim Kardashian open to idea of marriage after Kanye West divorce: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’
Kate Middleton ‘weighed’ after Christmas lunch in bizarre royal tradition?

Kate Middleton ‘weighed’ after Christmas lunch in bizarre royal tradition?