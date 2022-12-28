 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'looked very much like the victim of a cull' at Christmas outing

FileFootage

Prince Andrew’s body language was recently analysed by an expert as the royal attended a Christmas Day outing after King Charles III's snub.

During her conversation with The Mirror, expert Judi James said that the prince looked “haunted” to walk on the “outside” of the others.

Judi said: “Andrew looked very much like the victim of a cull. Charles had walked with his brother away from the crowds in a gesture of loyalty at Andrew's first church service after the notorious BBC interview, but this time Andrew walked alone, alongside but outside the royal pack.

“His wide eyes and his ashen face made him look wary and haunted. His head was held high at times but there appeared to be no one stepping up from the chatty and tactile group of royals to join him or to include him, leaving him walking several paces outside the very upbeat, tactile groups with his hands stuffed into his pockets,” he continued.

"Andrew might have managed a more inclusive look during the Queen's funeral when appearances were more formal and military but in an informal scenario like this, he was revealed to be more on the outside of the royal pack than inside. 

"His facial expression, with a rounded eye, suggested some torment, suggesting he might find it hard to see his public appearances as any form of a PR event,” the expert added.

