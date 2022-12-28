 
sports
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
SDSports desk

Sharjeel Khan likely to stage comeback against New Zealand

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan in action in this Reuters file image.
Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan in action in this Reuters file image.

Batter Sharjeel Khan is expected to stage a comeback in the one-day international (ODI) format after a five-year hiatus as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday named him among the 21 probables for the limited-over series against New Zealand.

In a statement, the PCB said the Men’s Interim National Selection Committee is considering Sharjeel, who last played ODI for Pakistan in January 2017, for the three-match series.

The limited-overs series will be staged under the lights of the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on 9, 11, and 13 January — where the first Test of the two-match series is going on.

The selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played here from January 2-6.

Not only Sharjeel but Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been included in the probables list.

The selectors have included six players — Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir — who are yet to make an ODI appearance.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named, the PCB said.

Probables

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir

More From Sports:

PCB slams Ramiz Raja’s claims about Najam Sethi's expenses

PCB slams Ramiz Raja’s claims about Najam Sethi's expenses
'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test

'Free entry' for spectators during second Pak vs NZ Test
Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire

Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire
Latham, Williamson tons take New Zealand past Pakistan total in Karachi

Latham, Williamson tons take New Zealand past Pakistan total in Karachi
Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?

Pak vs NZ: Why was Mohammad Rizwan stopped from captaining during Karachi Test?
MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi

MS Dhoni's daughter receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi
Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test

Ajaz Patel satisfied with New Zealand's progress in first Pakistan Test
How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?

How long will it take to renovate Quetta's Bugti Stadium for PSL8?
Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test

Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi Test
WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje

WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje
Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team

Shoaib Malik urges Shahid Afridi to pick Sarfaraz in ODI team
Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi

Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘proved his selection right': Shahid Afridi