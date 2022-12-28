Sharjeel Khan likely to stage comeback against New Zealand

Pakistan’s Sharjeel Khan in action in this Reuters file image.

Batter Sharjeel Khan is expected to stage a comeback in the one-day international (ODI) format after a five-year hiatus as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday named him among the 21 probables for the limited-over series against New Zealand.



In a statement, the PCB said the Men’s Interim National Selection Committee is considering Sharjeel, who last played ODI for Pakistan in January 2017, for the three-match series.

The limited-overs series will be staged under the lights of the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on 9, 11, and 13 January — where the first Test of the two-match series is going on.

The selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played here from January 2-6.

Not only Sharjeel but Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been included in the probables list.

The selectors have included six players — Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir — who are yet to make an ODI appearance.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named, the PCB said.

Probables

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir