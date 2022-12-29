Govt imposes section 144 in Gwadar for one month

Gwadar protest — Twitter

Gathering over five people, display of weapons prohibited

FIR registered on Hidayat-ur-Rehman for a policeman's death

Haq Do Movement protestors blocked Coastal Highway on Monday

The provincial government on Wednesday announced the imposition of section 144 in the port city after the death of a policeman during protests by the Haq Do Tehreek, the home ministry said.

On Tuesday, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ordered the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Haq do Tehreek Chairman Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman over the martyrdom of the policeman.

According to Balochistan Police, firing by Haq do Tehreek sit-in protestors led to the martyrdom of Constable Yasir Saeed deployed for their protection.

Under section 144, rallies, sit-ins, and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited. The government has also prohibited the display of weapons.

In response to the constable's death, Chief Minister Balochistan directed the law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects involved in the incident. A report of the incident has been requested, and a special team has been ordered to be formed to arrest the suspects.

“Such incidents are intolerable. An FIR should be filed against chairman Haq do Tehreek,” said the home minister.

Coastal Highway blocked



The Coastal Highway was blocked on Monday in protest near Gwadar's Sarbandan area after seven Haq do Tehreek supporters, including their leader Hussain Wadala, were arrested by the police.

The protestors demanded a reduction in check posts, easier border trade, and a total end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to Gwadar.

The HDT was protesting in Gwadar for nearly eight weeks under the leadership of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman.

Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem had alleged that the protestors tried to shut the Gwadar port, after which the police took action and arrested some of them.

She added that the movement's attitude is provocative.