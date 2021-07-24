 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Gwadar to go under 'complete lockdown' for 15 days starting July 25

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

A Reuters image of the Gwadar Port.
The Deputy Commissioner of Gwadar on Friday said he is imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and placing all four tehsils of the district under a "complete lockdown" for 15 days, starting Sunday, July 25.

According to a notice by the deputy commissioner, the decision was made "in wake of the spread of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in district Gwadar".

The notice said that in this period, all shops, hotels and restaurants will remain closed, with the exception of a few shops that fall under essential services. Dine out and takeaway is allowed, subject to standard operating procedures mandated by the government.

Even for shops that are exempt from shut down restrictions, only visitors that are vaccinated and masked are allowed, provided they maintain social distancing, the notice said, adding that shopkeepers are required to be masked and ensure that hand sanitisers are kept handy.

Furthermore, according to the notice, only those fishermen who are vaccinated will be allowed to enter the sea for fishing. All fish markets shall remain closed for the entirety of the 15-day period.

Only a limited number of fishermen are allowed to board a bet, in accordance with an agreement with the fishermen association, the notice said.

All tourists, visitors are those of the Tableeghi Jamaat are prohibited from entering Gwadar in this period.

Parks, beach spots, playgrounds, etc will also remain completely closed.


