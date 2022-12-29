Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

Hoorain Sabri's Nikkah ceremony took place in Lahore

Renowned Qawwal and Naat Khuwan Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Sabri has tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Lahore.

Hoorain got married to Musa. The Nikkah ceremony took place at their Lahore residence among the instant family members and close friends.

Actor/host Maya Khan was also present at the Nikkah event. Sabri always considered her as his sister. Khan’s YouTube videos showed that the Nikkah took place a day after the mehendi function.

Late Amjad Sabri was assassinated on June 22, 2016. His sudden death came out as a shock to the entire country.