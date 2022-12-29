 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Late Amjad Sabri's daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Hoorain Sabris Nikkah ceremony took place in Lahore
Hoorain Sabri's Nikkah ceremony took place in Lahore

Renowned Qawwal and Naat Khuwan Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Sabri has tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Lahore.

Hoorain got married to Musa. The Nikkah ceremony took place at their Lahore residence among the instant family members and close friends.

Late Amjad Sabris daughter Hoorain Sabri ties the knot

Actor/host Maya Khan was also present at the Nikkah event. Sabri always considered her as his sister. Khan’s YouTube videos showed that the Nikkah took place a day after the mehendi function.

Late Amjad Sabri was assassinated on June 22, 2016. His sudden death came out as a shock to the entire country. 

