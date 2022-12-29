 
entertainment
Meghan Markle, Harry tipped to 'fail' after 'giving up royalty for celebrity'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up up a life of royalty for Hollywood and are bound to fail, a royal expert says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have given up a life of royalty for Hollywood celebrity and won’t have much to do when they’re done attacking the Royals, as per a royal expert.

The comment came from Sky News host Kel Richards, who slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for continuing to lob explosive claims against the Royal Family via their many projects including Meghan’s Spotify podcast, the couple’s Netflix series, and Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare.

As per Richards, Prince Harry and Meghan won’t have ‘fulfilling lives’ because they are ‘so focused on themselves’ and how they were supposedly wronged by the Royals and the UK media.

“They have given up royalty for celebrity. And celebrity is a notoriously fickle thing. Most celebrities have something they can do to earn their place in the celebrity circuit. They can sing or they can act,” said Richards.

He then added, “Harry and Meghan only have one profession—attacking the royal family. But that’s a career that can’t last forever.”

