Thursday Dec 29 2022
Jessie James Decker discloses why she responds to children’s abs criticism

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Jessie James Decker has recently elaborated why she responded to the criticism about her three children having abs at a young age after one month.

“You know, I think for me, I’m proud of my family, and I’m proud of my kids,” said the Dancing With the Stars alum in a new interview with Life & Style magazine.

Jessie continued, “And I’ll always want to encourage them to do what they love and what their heart wants. They love sports, and they’re active.”

“And so, for me, I am so proud of them, and I will always encourage their passion for sports and being active,” remarked the 34-year-old.

The Wanted singer mentioned, “I just draw the line when it comes to criticising my kids.”

“And so, I felt the need to respond, and I’m a mama bear, but I’m proud of them,” she added.

The country star pointed out that its important for “parents to tune out all the negativity because it doesn’t matter”.

For the unversed, Jessie, who is married to Eric Decker, posted a photo of her children flaunting their bodies on Instagram last month.

