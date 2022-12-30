PM Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to India's Narendra Modi over mother's death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with his mother Heerban Modi. — Reuters/Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the death of his mother.

The prime minister took to Twitter, saying that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother.

"My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother," wrote the premier.

Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 100 on Friday. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after which her health declined.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God," Modi tweeted this morning.

The Indian premier lit his mother's funeral pyre in her hometown called Gandhinagar in western Gujarat state.

Modi visited his mother on important occasions and festivals, seeking her blessings. On her 99th birthday, the prime minister said that his mother's "life, sacrifices had shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence."

"My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he wrote.

The prime minister was last seen with his mother on December 4 in public at the time of the assembly election in Gujarat. Heerban lived with his younger son along with his family.

Several politicians, actors, and cricketers offered their condolences and expressed sorrow over her death.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tribute, saying that he was "deeply pained" by the sad news.

"The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill," he wrote.



Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted "there is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God's creation as the bond between mother and child."

Indian cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja also offered his condolences.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Honourable PM Narendra Modi Ji's mother Heeraben Modi Ji. My condolences on this loss, may her soul RIP."

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that "it's a loss like no other".

"My heartfelt condolences to the Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My thoughts are with the family. May her soul rest in peace."





