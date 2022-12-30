 
sports
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
AFP

Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

By
AFP

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot on his way to an unbeaten 81 against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.— AFP
Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot on his way to an unbeaten 81 against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi.— AFP 

  • Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century.
  • Haq (81) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) added 81 for the fifth wicket.
  • Pakistan now lead by seven runs with six wickets intact.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century to nose Pakistan ahead Friday after New Zealand grabbed two early wickets on the final day of the first Test in Karachi.

Haq (81) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) added 81 for the fifth wicket as Pakistan reached 181-4 at lunch, after an extended two-and-a-half hour session because of Friday prayers.

Pakistan now lead by seven runs with six wickets intact and have two sessions to play to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat on home soil.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then skipper Babar Azam — who scored 161 in Pakistan's first innings of 438 — was out the same way to Ish Sodhi for 14.

At 100-4, Sarfaraz joined Haq as the two negotiated the bowling well on a National Stadium pitch that was taking slow turn and exhibited variable bounce.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off Sodhi on 58 and 74, cracked seven boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had six hits to the rope.

More From Sports:

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
Football's 'King' Pele mourned around the globe

Football's 'King' Pele mourned around the globe
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant injured in car crash
'Pele elevated football in US to historic level'

'Pele elevated football in US to historic level'
Pele's unforgettable service to Brazil and football

Pele's unforgettable service to Brazil and football
Pele, Brazil's legendary footballer, dies at 82

Pele, Brazil's legendary footballer, dies at 82
WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah spotted enjoying Pak vs NZ Test

WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah spotted enjoying Pak vs NZ Test
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nida Dar nominated for ICC awards

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nida Dar nominated for ICC awards
Williamson double hundred puts New Zealand in charge in Karachi

Williamson double hundred puts New Zealand in charge in Karachi
Melbourne looks into hosting Pakistan vs India Test

Melbourne looks into hosting Pakistan vs India Test
Sharjeel Khan likely to stage comeback against New Zealand

Sharjeel Khan likely to stage comeback against New Zealand
PCB slams Ramiz Raja’s claims about Najam Sethi's expenses

PCB slams Ramiz Raja’s claims about Najam Sethi's expenses