Afghan illegal immigrants jailed, minors not under arrest: Sindh minister

In this file photo, Afghan women and children can be seen sitting. — Reuters

129 Afghan women imprisoned for "illegally living in Pakistan".

Minister says children under seven are to be kept with their mothers.

Women belonging to other nations are also in prison, says minister.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a response to the pictures of children in jail being circulated on social media, said that 129 Afghan women are imprisoned for illegally living in Pakistan, however, the children are not under arrest.

Speaking during a press conference in Karachi on Friday, Memon said that the pictures of Sindh jails are fake. The minister said that 178 children are being kept with their mothers as the law states that children under seven are to be kept with their mothers.

Stressing that the minors are not arrested, the information minister said that these children are kept with their parents, but they are not prisoners. He added that women belonging to other countries, living illegally in Pakistan, are also in jails.

Memon said that none of the pictures on social media is of Sindh jail, adding that they have checked all the prisons. He also said that there is no jail for children in Landhi.

The provincial minister further said that about 75 prisoners who are under trial are women. He added that the Sindh government will deport them after they complete their two-month sentence.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, Memon said that inflation is on the rise in the country. He said that the Sindh government will do what it can.