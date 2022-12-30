Okara fan meets Muhammad Rizwan, gets autographed shirt by wicket-keeper

Pakistan wicket-keeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan Friday fulfilled the wish of his fan Aijaz Ahmed, who travelled from Okara to Karachi, to meet his favourite cricketer at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.



A video, circulating on social media, showed Rizwan meeting his fan in which the latter expresses his love for the national player.

Upon his much-awaited union with the 30-year-old cricketer, Aijaz gifted him a photo after which Rizwan hugged him and presented him with an autographed shirt.

The Babar and Rizwan fan, after continuously travelling on the road using his bike for four days, made it to Karachi to attend the Test match against New Zealand.

Aijaz, a fan of Pakistan’s cricket team, comes from a small town in the district of Okara.

Speaking with Geo News earlier today, he said: “I am a fan of Pakistan’s entire team including captain Babar Azam and Rizwan. I’m eager to meet both of them.”

A day earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistan's men's team skipper Babar Azam and batter Mohammad Rizwan, along with women's team's all-rounder Nida Dar for ICC awards 2022.

Rizwan has been nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award, while Babar has been shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

The wicket-keeper and batter scored 996 runs in 2022, and also took nine catches and three stumpings in 25 T20I matches this year.

Rizwan continued his brilliant run from his record-breaking year in T20Is in 2021 and played an anchor role for the Pakistan T20 team. Only Suryakumar Yadav scored more runs than Rizwan in the year in men's T20Is.

He hit 10 half-centuries in 2022 and finished with 175 runs in the T20 World Cup, the joint-most by a Pakistan batter.

In 2022, Rizwan also claimed the top position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters for a brief while. He ends the year at No 2 with 836 rating points.

— Thumbnail image is a screengrab of the embedded video