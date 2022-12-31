'Prince Andrew: The Musical' branded 'disgusting' ahead of release

Prince Andrew: The Musical is being bashed by netizens on Twitter.



The comical theatre play, which is releasing on New Year's Eve, is taking a satirical dig at the Duke of York.



One user on social media tweeted: "I’m sorry but this @Channel4 musical about #PrinceAndrew is disgusting."

"Even as a joke/satire, come on. No one wants to see anything about him on TV," wrote another.

And a third wrote: "I hope everyone involved in that Prince Andrew musical on channel 4 is so mortified with themselves. Yes even the runners."

The play stars actors Kieran Hodgson, Emma Sidi, Munya Chawawa, Jenny Bede, Harry Enfield, Baga Chipz in pivotal roles.