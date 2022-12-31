 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

New Year's Eve: What are the routes to Seaview?

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

A view of sunset at Seaview in Karachi on November 5, 2022. — Online
A view of sunset at Seaview in Karachi on November 5, 2022. — Online

With the New Year merely hours away, citizens are already planning ways to welcome the upcoming year with festivities and joy. To this end, many will be turning to the city's biggest tourist hub: Seaview.  

As it is anticipated that people will flock to the location, DIG South Irfan Ali Baloch told Geo News that the roads leading to the beach will remain open for those who plan to celebrate the New Year in Karachi, while separate routes had been reserved for those going to Seaview on foot and in vehicles.

With regards to the security arrangements, the DIG South said: "The district has been divided into nine sectors and all roads leading to Seaview will remain open and free from obstruction".

"This is the policy of the provincial government and the Karachi police will follow the same policy, and the arrangements will be supervised by senior police officers under my supervision," he said.

Baloch further elaborated that a superintendent of police (SP) would be given charge of each of the sectors, and they would all be headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Ali Raza.

“All the arrangements, roads and public places will be monitored from the control room and operation room while the Defence Housing Authority's (DHA’s) video land team is also in coordination with the police,” he added.

Detailing the plan further, Baloch also said that the traffic towards Seaview will be made one-way, and citizens would be able to go to Sea View via Khayaban Shaheen and Old Clifton.

Baloch added that both roads along Seaview will be used only to reach the beach, while citizens will be able to exit Seaview via Do Darya and Khayaban-e-Ittehad. Minor roads leading to Seaview from Saba Avenue will be closed.

Furthermore, he asserted: “Since there will be a lot of traffic, the movement of public transport and big vehicles will be limited and citizens will not be permitted to park their vehicles in the service lane along Seaview”.

The DIG South claimed that every effort had been made to ensure that all untoward incidents are avoided and that the New Year passes peacefully. 

Moreover, while he encouraged people to have fun, he also added that they must remain within the limits of civil ethics, especially when using fireworks, which have been allowed with the exception of loud and explosive crackers.

Baloch reiterated that aerial firing had been strictly prohibited on the occasion of the New Year.

“Our policy is clear: as per the law, those who engage in aerial firing will be arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. Any cases filed in this regard shall be filed by the State without the element of remission,” Baloch stated, while cautioning citizens to celebrate the New Year within the ambit of the law.

More From Pakistan:

No ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year: Sharjeel Memon

No ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of New Year: Sharjeel Memon
Hale & hearty: Maulana Tariq Jamil out of hospital after heart attack

Hale & hearty: Maulana Tariq Jamil out of hospital after heart attack
LG polls: Voters protest outside 'locked' ECP polling stations in Islamabad

LG polls: Voters protest outside 'locked' ECP polling stations in Islamabad

IHC to hear govt, PTI, ECP pleas on capital local body polls next week

IHC to hear govt, PTI, ECP pleas on capital local body polls next week
Nearly 1,700 journalists, including 93 from Pakistan, killed over last 20 years: RSF

Nearly 1,700 journalists, including 93 from Pakistan, killed over last 20 years: RSF
MQM doors open for all deserters: Waseem Akhtar

MQM doors open for all deserters: Waseem Akhtar
PTI sees MQM unification bid with a grain of salt

PTI sees MQM unification bid with a grain of salt
Tareen's disqualification was 'balancing act' for Imran's 'NRO': PM’s aide

Tareen's disqualification was 'balancing act' for Imran's 'NRO': PM’s aide
Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year

Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad ahead of New Year
The year of audio leaks that shook Pakistan

The year of audio leaks that shook Pakistan
Bill necessitating sign language interpreters for TV channels approved

Bill necessitating sign language interpreters for TV channels approved
How much is Haq Mehr of Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter?

How much is Haq Mehr of Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter?