Saturday Dec 31 2022
Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets a special gift from Rhea

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child daughter Raha this year.

On Saturday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi shared the photo of an adorable bedding set of her daughter, gifted by the actress's friend.

Newbie mama shared a story on Instagram stories of Raha's pink bedding set, which had the baby's name sewn in with written on white lettering. She tagged her friend and the brand, and wrote, "The most gorgeous bedding set. thank you my lovely Rhea maasi."

The couple announced the name of their bundle of joy in a lovely post that had a picture of the duo holding their baby in the arms.

She wrote; "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

The actress will be seen next in two upcoming Bollywood movies including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara.

