Sunday Jan 01 2023
Barbara Walters' pal reflects on three decades of success: 'She did it!'

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Barbara Walters’s producer Bill Geddie took this trip down memory lane and weighed in on her career that spanned over three decades.

For those unversed, Geddie worked for Walters at ABC for a number of years before her ump to The View in 1997.

Geddie began by telling People magazine, “When I started working with Barbara Walters in 1988, I was just over 30 and she was just under 60.”

“As the new Executive Producer of her highly rated specials, I was told by several male TV execs not to get too comfortable. 'You'll only have the job a few years,' one of them said. 'No one wants to see a woman over age 60 on TV.'”

“The job lasted 27 years and, in the end, she was doing live television five days a week in her mid 80s.”

Before signing off Geddie also recalled the impact Walters has just on journalism since her earlier days and added, “Barbara's total impact on broadcasting is hard to quantify, but this much is clear — she kicked sexism and ageism squarely in the a**.”

