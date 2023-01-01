Malaika Arora welcomes 2023 with Arjun Kapoor in love-filled post, check out

 
As the new year clocks in, celebrities across B-Town are sending love and wishes to their fans and Malaika Arora didn't stay behind in all this.

Turning to Instagram, Malaika dropped an adorable new year selfie with her beau Arjun Kapoor.

"Hello 2023 Love n light, (heart emoji)," she wrote in the 

The lovebirds are spending the new year together. Arjun also shared a similar photo on his Insta handle and wrote, "Happy 2023 everyone, let the light guide you this year."

Rumors of her and Arjun Kapoor surfaced that the duo are expecting their first child together. And the actress disregarded the reports.

Malaika and Arjun are dating for a while now and the duo seems to be happy with each other. 

