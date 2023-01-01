 
Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners, nuclear Installations

An outside view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — Twitter/File
  • Pakistan has 705 Indian prisoners.
  • India has 434 Pakistani prisoners.
  • Pakistan, India share lists twice a year.

Pakistan and India on Sunday exchanged lists of their nuclear installations, strategic facilities and prisoners through diplomatic channels in each other's custody in pursuance of agreements signed between both countries. 

In a statement issued in this regard, the Foreign Office said: "The Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India was signed on 31st December 1988 and ratified on 27th January 1991."

The agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on January 1 of each calendar year, added the statement. 

The list was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The practice of exchanging lists has been continuing since January 1, 1992.

Similarly, both countries also exchanged the list of prisoners in each other's custody in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. The countries share lists twice a year — January 1 and July 1.  

The Pakistan government shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen. 

Meanwhile, the Indian government shared a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen.

Pakistan also requested for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status stands confirmed.

"Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners has also been made," said the Foreign Office. 

