 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Bipasha Basu reflects on 2022 with farewell video: '2022, you were magical'

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

New parents in B-Town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their first new year with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha has delighted fans with her video message as he bade farewell to the year 2022 with gratitude for giving her ‘joy of bundle' Devi.

Taking to Instagram stories, The actress Raaz posted a video featuring her daughter and Karan on New Year's Eve.

She said in the clip, "2022, you were magical, you got me the best gift of my life, my little bundle of joy, Devi and I cannot wait what 2023 is going to get for us, for all of us. I wish you guys all the very best and a very happy new year to everyone. Loads of love." Bipasha wrote with the video, "Bye 2022 (red heart, hand folded and evil eye emojis)."

Meanwhile, Basu wore yellow nightwear, while Karan wore a white T-shirt. Bipasha held her daughter in her arms and did not reveal the baby's face.

The parents welcomed their first child after six years of their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post to announce the birth and the name of her daughter, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."


