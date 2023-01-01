Imran Khan lambasted for his 'strange' New Year message

An undated file former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — Reuters/File

Marriyum Aurangzeb calls Imran Khan "strange".

Says “self-obsessed person like Khan have no respect for any occasion".

In his New Year tweet, ex-PM reflects on his journey in 2022.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday castigated former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his “strange tweet” on the occasion of New Year.

“Khan is a strange person, he neither has respect for occasions like Eid, Shab-e-Baraat nor feelings for New Year,” Marriyum wrote on her official Twitter handle.

Earlier today, Khan, via a social media post, reflected on his journey in 2022 which he termed as “the best and worst of time”.

Khan’s tweet was a quote tweeted by Marriyum, who also criticised the former prime minister for being “self-obsessed”.

“How can a person who doesn’t know how to share the happiness and sorrow of other people think about the betterment of the 220 million people [of Pakistan]?” she added.

Khan reflects back on 2022

The cricketer-turned-politician said the year 2022 was the “best of times and it was the worst of times”.

“A government with one of the best economic performances was removed through conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest, and Pakistan was handed over to a gang of criminals,” he said.

The PTI chief, who was removed from premiership after failing to win a trust vote in the National Assembly in April last year, blasted the coalition government for running the economy to the ground, giving NRO II and “opening doors to all white collar criminals to plunder” through amendments to the NAB law.

While commenting on the “best of times” when his PTI-led government was in power, Khan said: “It was the first time I have seen Pakistanis become a nation.”

While referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government, he said despite all parties combining together against the PTI — “supported by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and establishment” — the party won through massive public support and took 75% of seats in by-elections, and established itself as a truly national party.

Shedding light on the vision for 2023, he said that despite the gloom right now, “especially of a possible default, I have faith in Almighty Allah and confidence in our people that without a doubt in 2023 through elections the PTI will form a strong government and bring about substantive structural reforms to get Pakistan out of the crisis the imported government, and its backers have plunged the country in.”

