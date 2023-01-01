Lee Jong Suk reveals 'there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

Lee Jong Suk penned an intimate letter to fans where he explained his relationship with IU and expressed gratitude for support.



According to Koreaboo, on January 1, 2023, Lee Jong Suk explained in his fan café to fans that he had feelings for IU since they were friends but these feelings went unexplored for a long time.

The actor explained in the letter, "I’m sure that I’ve surprised you all with the articles that came out as of late… And I wanted to tell you a bit more about her."

"We met for the first time when we were in our mid-20s. For me, it grew into something like a crush. There was something big there, and at times, I was bummed that it didn’t go anywhere. For a long time, we remained friends. But now, we’re finally together," he continued.

He explained, "How should I word this…? I was moving on with my life, doing my own thing. But there was always a part of my heart that belonged to her."

Lee Jong compared IU to the character Kang Dan I from his 2019 K-Drama Romance, Is A Bonus Book, "She was weird like that. I think you would all understand it if I put it this way; She was like Kang Dan I to me."

The 33 year old actor also expressed thanks to fans, "I really appreciate you all." He also added, "you continue to support me with never-ending love and encouragement, and I’m grateful."

In the end, the actor concluded, "So much has happened in 2022. Thank you again for all the love and support that you’ve shared with me for the year. It made me so happy to see everyone again. I wish you all a happy new year. And I love you all always."