Monday Jan 02 2023
King Charles was ‘thankful’ to be on Diana ‘bedside’ during Prince William birth

Monday Jan 02, 2023

King Charles was elated to welcome his firstborn, Prince William, in 1982.

Upon looking at the Prince of Wales, Charles sent a special letter to his cousin, Patricia Mountbatten, to share his excitement around fatherhood.

He reportedly told her: "The arrival of our small son has been an astonishing experience and one that has meant more to me than I ever could have imagined. I am so thankful I was beside Diana's bedside the whole time because I felt as though I'd shared deeply in the process of birth and as a result was rewarded by seeing a small creature who belonged to us even though he seemed to belong to everyone else as well."

William was born on June 21, 1982.

