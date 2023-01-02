Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’

Prince Harry once made an unsuitable joke to his teacher that left Princess Diana red with embarrassment.



Royal author Robert Jobson's upcoming book, ‘William At 40: The Making Of A Modern Monarch’ reveals how the Duke of Sussex failed at re-telling a joke at his school that was initially told by the former Princess of Wales.

Mr Jobson wrote: “On the school run one morning, she started telling a risqué joke, apparently unconcerned that Harry was drinking in every salacious word. Her police protection officer — aware that the language was inappropriate for young ears — tried to stop her mid-flow, but she was having none of it.”

“On arrival at Wetherby School in West London, William ran off to his classroom, while Harry immediately started telling the new joke to the headmistress. Belatedly, Diana — who’d gone red with embarrassment — managed to stop him reaching the punchline.”

In one of his later interviews, Harry described Diana as ‘one of the naughtiest parents ever.’