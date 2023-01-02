Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher Woolf, garners praises for his acumen in art.



The seven-year-boy, whose parents are Dara Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is keen on creating paintings and using his imagination.

The revelation was made by Dara, who turned to her social media and shared how her son inspires people with his art.

"Some moms messaged me for some kids' art tips after seeing Wolfie's paintings and so happy to see kids' results from the world."

Wolfie often joins Princess Beatrice and father Edoardo for Royal gatherings. He was also spotted at the Sandringham Christmas walk with the couple this year.