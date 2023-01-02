 
pakistan
Saqib Nisar denies being influenced to rule in favour of Imran Khan in Bani Gala case

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Photo: Reuters
  • Former CJP says no one could dare contact him for relief.
  • Awn Chaudhry claimed that Imran Khan called Saqib Nisar.
  • Tareen was disqualified as a 'balancing act,' said the SAPM.

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said Sunday that no one, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and top military leaders, could dare contact him for relief in a case.

The former CJP, in a written reply to the questions asked by the Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan,” said that no one can question the integrity of Justice (retd) Faisal Arab and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who were on the bench along with him.

The former CJP responded to allegations made by former PTI leader Awn Chaudhry during Geo News show “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”. 

The former CJP said, “No one, including top army officers, could dare to contact me for relief.”

Awn Chaudhry's allegations

Last week, PM's Adviser on Sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry claimed that it was pre-decided that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would get an "NRO" in the Bani Gala house case and former party leader Jahangir Tareen's disqualification was a "balancing act."

Chaudhry, a former PTI member, said that he had prior information about Tareen's disqualification — in the concealment of assets case.

"I will tell the truth to the nation. I had prior information that Tareen would be disqualified despite providing all the documents to the court. Tareen's disqualification was a balancing act," Chaudhry claimed.

The former PTI leader claimed that the CJP decided that it did not matter whether Khan's documents were incomplete as an NRO was in the pipeline for him.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court absolved Imran Khan of all allegations of corruption and declared him an honest person but disqualified Tareen for misdeclaration under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

"When you (Khan) wanted power, you were ready to even beg for it," Chaudhry said, adding that the people would call the PTI chief to get Tareen's review petition — in the disqualification case — dismissed.

The PM's aide added that before coming into government, Khan would hold meetings with former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid.

