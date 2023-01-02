 
Monday Jan 02 2023
What are the updates on Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf's injuries?

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi — who was ruled out of two-match Test series against New Zealand — has joined the squad and will resume rehabilitation under the medical staff in Karachi from today, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shaheen encountered an injury during the World T20 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He returned to international cricket in the T20 world cup after a knee injury that he suffered during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

While providing Shaheen top-notch care, the move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action, the PCB said in its statement. 

Meanwhile, the interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team’s medical staff. 

A decision on his availability for the three one-day internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand can be made. The series will be played next week.

The medical panel will conduct the fast bowler's fitness test. Haris is also included in the probables list for the ODI series against the Kiwis. 

Haris suffered a grade-II strain in the right quad on the first day of the Test series against England.

The right-arm pacer suffered an injury after he rolled over the ball while fielding on the first day. He then underwent Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the hospital. 

