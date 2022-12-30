 
sports
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi announces Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail's inclusion in ODI probables list

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Pakistan batters Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail. — Twitter/SAfridiOfficial
  • Both players passed their fitness test before inclusion.
  • Total number of probables for ODIs jumped to 24.
  • Final 16-member squad will be announced next week.

Pakistani’s interim selection committee has added two more players — Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail — to the list of probables for the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Chairman of the interim selection committee, Shahid Afridi, said that both the players have passed their fitness test before inclusion in the list.

Following addition of these two players, the total number of probables for the ODIs against New Zealand has jumped to 24. A final 16-member squad will be announced next week.

“We have added Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail to the NZ probables list after they passed their fitness tests today. The two are also playing Pakistan Cup and doing well,” Afridi said on his social media sharing photos of players’ fitness tests. 

The limited-overs series will be staged under the lights of the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on 9, 11, and 13 January — where the first Test of the two-match series is going on. 

Moreover, Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, have also been included in the probables list.

The selectors have included six players — Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir — who are yet to make an ODI appearance.

Probables

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail

