IHC admits ECP, federal govt’s intra-court appeal for hearing

View of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC Website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and federal government’s intra-court appeals against the single bench's decision to hold local government (LG) polls in the federal capital on December 31.

The court after hearing the arguments on the maintainability of the plea announced its verdict and issued notices for January 9 to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

However, the court stopped from suspending the single bench order that had directed the ECP to hold polls on December 31.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

