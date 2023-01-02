 
pakistan
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC admits ECP, federal govt’s intra-court appeal for hearing

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday Jan 02, 2023

View of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC Website
View of the Islamabad High Court. — IHC Website  

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday admitted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and federal government’s intra-court appeals against the single bench's decision to hold local government (LG) polls in the federal capital on December 31.

The court after hearing the arguments on the maintainability of the plea announced its verdict and issued notices for January 9 to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

However, the court stopped from suspending the single bench order that had directed the ECP to hold polls on December 31. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

Bidder wants to convert Pakistan's Washington property into institute

Bidder wants to convert Pakistan's Washington property into institute
Afghan Taliban react to Rana Sanullah’s TTP statement

Afghan Taliban react to Rana Sanullah’s TTP statement
IHC grants bail to Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

IHC grants bail to Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
'Playboy': What was the last conversation Imran Khan had with Gen (retd) Bajwa?

'Playboy': What was the last conversation Imran Khan had with Gen (retd) Bajwa?
Zardari-led Bilawal House huddle to discuss MQM-P’s reservations today

Zardari-led Bilawal House huddle to discuss MQM-P’s reservations today
NSC meets to approve 'guidelines' on economy, national security

NSC meets to approve 'guidelines' on economy, national security
Saqib Nisar denies being influenced to rule in favour of Imran Khan in Bani Gala case

Saqib Nisar denies being influenced to rule in favour of Imran Khan in Bani Gala case
Gen (retd) Bajwa wanted 'clear-cut' neutrality, claims SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan

Gen (retd) Bajwa wanted 'clear-cut' neutrality, claims SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan
FIA reopens money-laundering case against actress Sophia Mirza

FIA reopens money-laundering case against actress Sophia Mirza
Here's how you can get essential food items at subsidised rates

Here's how you can get essential food items at subsidised rates
MQM-P ‘threatens to quit coalition govt’ over Karachi, Hyderabad delimitation issue

MQM-P ‘threatens to quit coalition govt’ over Karachi, Hyderabad delimitation issue
Imran Khan lambasted for his 'strange' New Year message

Imran Khan lambasted for his 'strange' New Year message