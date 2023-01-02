 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 02 2023
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Anil Kapoor collaborated with Jeremy Renner in 'Mission Impossible-The Ghost Protocol'

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, who recently met a horrible accident, receives prayers and well-wishes from Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

Anil, taking it to his Instagram story, shared a happy picture of him and Jeremy. The two actors could be seen smiling and hugging each other with warmth.

He wrote: “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.” The picture Kapoor shared was taken from the sets of their new project. The two were reportedly collaborating together once again after their initial collaboration in Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol.

As per the reports, the Avengers actor met an accident while plowing snow and suffered multiple serious injuries. An unnamed representative revealed: “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told the outlet, without specifying where the accident took place. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner is widely-known actor who has been nominated for Oscars two times for his performance in The Town and The Hurt Locker.

Jeremy Renner is known as superhero Hawkeye. He has also appeared in numerous Marvel films, reports Etimes. 

