 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry does not seem to stop as he has dropped yet another interview trailer to promote his memoir Spare.

 Reacting to Harry's first interview of 2023 with ITV's Tom Bradby, body language expert Judi James spoke to Express UK about the Duke's changed for his brother Prince William.

According to the expert, The Duke of Sussex's body language is reminiscent of another extended Royal Family member as she claimed: "When Harry says he would like to get his father back, there is a poignant reminder of Meghan Markle’s father talking in public, but saying he would like to get his daughter back. The acts and the objectives seem to be contradictory."

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby on ITV will air on January 8, at 9pm, just in time for the release of his memoir Spare, which is expected on bookshelves on January 10. 

In the 20-second promo clip for the interview released today, the Duke of Sussex said: "I want a family - not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains. 

He added: "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

Judi opined: "Harry’s body language in this clip doesn’t suggest a man open to negotiation."

The expert explained: "As he speaks of ‘leaking and planting’ and being made out to be the ‘villains’ there are hints of anger in his delivery. The throwaway hand, the staccato blinking and the one-shoulder-shrug of rejection make it look as though any possible negotiation might need to be on his terms."

Judi continued: "He looks defiant as he talks about liking to get his father back, with his chin raised and firm and some strong eye contact. His tone changes for William, with his eyes looking away and a head tilt that hints he might be more amenable."

More From Entertainment:

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry after Duke says King Charles 'silence is betrayal'

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry after Duke says King Charles 'silence is betrayal'
Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’

Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’
Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas

Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas
Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character

Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character
Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up

Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up
Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split

Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split
Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'

Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'
Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death

Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death
Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve
Kate Middleton 'hurt' by Prince William on New Year Eve

Kate Middleton 'hurt' by Prince William on New Year Eve
Alessandra Ambrosio displays her enviable figure in bold outfit as she rings in 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio displays her enviable figure in bold outfit as she rings in 2023
BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment

BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment