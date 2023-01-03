Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry does not seem to stop as he has dropped yet another interview trailer to promote his memoir Spare.



Reacting to Harry's first interview of 2023 with ITV's Tom Bradby, body language expert Judi James spoke to Express UK about the Duke's changed for his brother Prince William.

According to the expert, The Duke of Sussex's body language is reminiscent of another extended Royal Family member as she claimed: "When Harry says he would like to get his father back, there is a poignant reminder of Meghan Markle’s father talking in public, but saying he would like to get his daughter back. The acts and the objectives seem to be contradictory."

Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby on ITV will air on January 8, at 9pm, just in time for the release of his memoir Spare, which is expected on bookshelves on January 10.

In the 20-second promo clip for the interview released today, the Duke of Sussex said: "I want a family - not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains.

He added: "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

Judi opined: "Harry’s body language in this clip doesn’t suggest a man open to negotiation."



The expert explained: "As he speaks of ‘leaking and planting’ and being made out to be the ‘villains’ there are hints of anger in his delivery. The throwaway hand, the staccato blinking and the one-shoulder-shrug of rejection make it look as though any possible negotiation might need to be on his terms."

Judi continued: "He looks defiant as he talks about liking to get his father back, with his chin raised and firm and some strong eye contact. His tone changes for William, with his eyes looking away and a head tilt that hints he might be more amenable."