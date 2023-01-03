 
entertainment
Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix has released a wide variety of movies and series for its subscribers globally and has overtaken the global market.

Here's the list of all the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.

List of top 25 movies trending globally:

  1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  2. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
  3. White Noise
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level
  5. Knives Out
  6. 7 donne e un mistero
  7. Honest Thief
  8. Hard Target 2
  9. Mili
  10. Colors of Love
  11. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  12. Bloodshot
  13. Gatta Kusthi
  14. Double XL
  15. DSP
  16. A Quiet Place Part II
  17. Brawl in Cell Block 99
  18. Bullet Train
  19. Vengeance: A Love Story
  20. The Swimmers
  21. Sniper: Ultimate Kill
  22. Medieval
  23. God's Crooked Lines
  24. The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior
  25. Ad Astra

List of top 25 series trending globally:

  1. Wednesday
  2. Emily in Paris
  3. Kaleidoscope
  4. Alice in Borderland
  5. Treason
  6. The Glory
  7. The Witcher: Blood Origin
  8. La Reina del Sur
  9. The Recruit
  10. Alchemy of Souls
  11. Lady Voyeur
  12. Til Money Do Us Part
  13. Rise of Empires: Ottoman
  14. The Unbroken Voice
  15. Harry & Meghan
  16. Madre solo hay dos
  17. Single’s Inferno
  18. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  19. Too Hot to Handle
  20. The Good Doctor
  21. Alpha Males
  22. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  23. First Love
  24. The Sinner
  25. Sıcak Kafa

