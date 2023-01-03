Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix has released a wide variety of movies and series for its subscribers globally and has overtaken the global market.

Here's the list of all the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.



List of top 25 movies trending globally:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical White Noise Jumanji: The Next Level Knives Out 7 donne e un mistero Honest Thief Hard Target 2 Mili Colors of Love Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Bloodshot Gatta Kusthi Double XL DSP A Quiet Place Part II Brawl in Cell Block 99 Bullet Train Vengeance: A Love Story The Swimmers Sniper: Ultimate Kill Medieval God's Crooked Lines The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior Ad Astra

List of top 25 series trending globally: