Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix has released a wide variety of movies and series for its subscribers globally and has overtaken the global market.
Here's the list of all the most popular shows currently trending across the globe.
List of top 25 movies trending globally:
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- White Noise
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Knives Out
- 7 donne e un mistero
- Honest Thief
- Hard Target 2
- Mili
- Colors of Love
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Bloodshot
- Gatta Kusthi
- Double XL
- DSP
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- Bullet Train
- Vengeance: A Love Story
- The Swimmers
- Sniper: Ultimate Kill
- Medieval
- God's Crooked Lines
- The Scorpion King: Rise of a Warrior
- Ad Astra
List of top 25 series trending globally:
- Wednesday
- Emily in Paris
- Kaleidoscope
- Alice in Borderland
- Treason
- The Glory
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- La Reina del Sur
- The Recruit
- Alchemy of Souls
- Lady Voyeur
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman
- The Unbroken Voice
- Harry & Meghan
- Madre solo hay dos
- Single’s Inferno
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Too Hot to Handle
- The Good Doctor
- Alpha Males
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- First Love
- The Sinner
- Sıcak Kafa