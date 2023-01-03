 
Haris Rauf undergoes fitness test in Karachi ahead of ODI series against New Zealand

Pakistans Haris Rauf celebrates his wicket of Afghanistans Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. — AFP
KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf Tuesday appeared for his fitness test ahead of Pakistan’s three-match one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Rauf, who got injured during Pakistan’s first Test against England in Rawalpindi last month, was included in the list of probable players for the series but was also asked to appear for a fitness test to determine his availability for the series.

For his fitness test, the fast bowler arrived at the National Bank cricket Arena in Karachi on day two of the second Test match between the Green Shirts and the Kiwis.

Pakistan cricket team’s physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and trainer Drikus Saaiman supervised Rauf’s fitness test during lunch and tea breaks, also observing him during a running test for two kilometres.

The 29-year-old bowler delivered five overs during the lunch break and three more during the tea break.

Sources said that more endurance tests of the pacer will be conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical panel before a decision is taken on his fitness test for the three-match Test series.

