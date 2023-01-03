Pak vs NZ: New Zealand all out after scoring 449 in first innings

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel plays a shot. — PCB

New Zealand add 140 runs to their overnight total.

Abrar Ahmed bags four wickets.

First Test match ended in draw.

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed New Zealand for 449 after a frustrating 10th wicket stand bothered the Green Shirts on the second day of the Karachi Test being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

New Zealand's Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel put up a 104-run partnership for the last wicket to frustrate Pakistan.

Resuming on 309-6, New Zealand added 140 runs to their overnight total.



The two-match series is tied after the first Test, also in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Naseem took the day's first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for 11 — a ball that cut through sharply and beat the batter completely.

Blundell, who was 30 overnight, reached his fifty with a boundary and a single off Abrar Ahmed. He hit six boundaries in his 51 before he was bowled by Ahmed.

The spinner then had Tim Southee stumped for ten, before Henry and Patel prolonged the innings, helping New Zealand cross the 400-mark.

It was Abrar who removed Henry to end the last wicket stand.

The 104-run partnership that frustrated Pakistan is the fourth-highest partnership between a number 10 and 11 in Tests.

For Pakistan, Agha Salman (3-75), Naseem (3-71) and Ahmed (4-149) were the main wicket-takers.