 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Imran Chaudhry

Terrorists martyr two CTD officials in Khanewal

By
Imran Chaudhry

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

A policeman stands guard after a blast in Lahore, Pakistan August 7, 2017. — Reuters
A policeman stands guard after a blast in Lahore, Pakistan August 7, 2017. — Reuters
  • CTD officials come under attack at local hotel.
  • Director, Inspector killed, third official escaped.
  • Interior minister expresses concerns, asks for report.

Terrorists martyred two Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials when they were at a local hotel in Khanewal, a senior police official confirmed Tuesday.

The incident is an act of terror, South Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Sahabzada Shahzad Sultan told journalists.

He further stated that the perpetrators were on a motorcycle. Among the CTD officials, "one inspector remained unhurt," Sultan said.

AGIP Sultan further noted that the firing occurred in the "parking lot of a hotel, killing Director CTD Naveed Sial and Inspector Nasir Abbas".

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of the incident and asked Punjab's inspector-general of police and the province's chief secretary to submit a report.

In a statement, Sanaullah expressed his grief by saying "the incident is lamentable".

Expressing his concerns, he said the security situation in Punjab is a cause of concern, adding that the provincial government should take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

In December 2022, militants also took over a CTD compound in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries

The latest incident comes as Pakistan witnesses a spike in terror incidents, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended a ceasefire with Islamabad.

In light of the incidents, the National Security Committee (NSC) decided that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights to safeguard its people.

“This [terrorism] will be dealt with the full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of the territory,” the committee decided as the nation of 220 million continue to deal with rising terrorism in the country.

The government and state institutions resolved that Pakistan's fundamental interests for existence, security and progress will be well-protected with bravery and lasting strategy.

It was determined in the meeting that terrorists are Pakistan's enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism.

“Those challenging writ of the state will get a full force response,” the statement read.

Pakistan saw 376 terror attacks during the last year, resulting in increased casualties in the KP and Balochistan, while December turned out to be the deadliest month for the country.

In its annual report released, the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), stated that a majority of these attacks were claimed by banned terror outfits such as TTP, Daesh, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in unprecedented UK action

Pakistan military officer sues Adil Raja for defamation in unprecedented UK action
Indonesia sends $193,000 in aid for Pakistan's flood victims

Indonesia sends $193,000 in aid for Pakistan's flood victims
ECP gets top court’s nod to resume contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

ECP gets top court’s nod to resume contempt proceedings against Imran Khan
Afghan govt upset over Pakistan's 'provocative statements'

Afghan govt upset over Pakistan's 'provocative statements'
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Has Omicron's BF.7 variant been detected?

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Has Omicron's BF.7 variant been detected?
Only 'tough decisions' can iron out Pakistan’s economic issues: Imran Khan

Only 'tough decisions' can iron out Pakistan’s economic issues: Imran Khan
Controversial tweets case: PTI’s Azam Swati finally walks free on bail

Controversial tweets case: PTI’s Azam Swati finally walks free on bail
Govt unveils energy conservation plan: Markets to close by 8:30pm, wedding halls 10pm

Govt unveils energy conservation plan: Markets to close by 8:30pm, wedding halls 10pm
PM Shehbaz directs immediate COVID vaccination of children aged 5-12

PM Shehbaz directs immediate COVID vaccination of children aged 5-12
Maryam Nawaz named PML-N senior vice president, asked to 'reorganise' party

Maryam Nawaz named PML-N senior vice president, asked to 'reorganise' party
Bilawal blames Imran for resurgence of TTP militancy in KP

Bilawal blames Imran for resurgence of TTP militancy in KP
Sindh CM meets Dawoodi Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Sindh CM meets Dawoodi Bohra community leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin